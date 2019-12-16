India vs West Indies: First ODI in pics – first innings

Chennai: Shimron Hetmyer smashed a career-best 139 while opener Shai Hope notched up his eighth ODI hundred against a pedestrian Indian bowling attack to help West Indies register a commendable eight-wicket victory in the first One-Day International, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

News Today photo journalists R Pugazh Murugan  captured the proceedings of the match with lens.

Jubiliant fans dressed in blue and smearing the tri-colour on their faces gear up to witness the ODI. 

                          

 

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri discuss strategy ahead of the toss

Teams line up for the national anthem

           

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to bat (left) 

Rohit Sharma hits a boundary (right) 

 

 

       Virat Kohli walked into bat amidst loud cheer from the crowd but his stay at the crease was short-lived. 

 

 

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched together a valuable partnership

        

Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring his fourth consecutive half-century   (Left) 

Rishabh Pant came back to form after a lean patch to score his maiden ODI half-century  (Right) 

 

 

 

India managed to score 287 runs for the loss of eigh wickets in 50 overs

 

